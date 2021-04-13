IKM-Manning boys claim own golf invitational title

IKM-Manning hosted a boys’ golf tournament on Saturday and the Wolves took first place with a team score of 345 at the Manning-Manilla course.

Underwood took second at 353.

The Eagles were followed by Boyer Valley (371), Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center (380) and Coon Rapids-Bayard (414).

Coby Fink of Underwood earned medalist honors on the day with an 18-hole round of 75 (36-39).

Runnerup honors went to IKM-Manning’s Kyler Rasmussen with a 78 (36-42).

Tyler Brandt of IKM-Manning shot an 88 with rounds of 41 and 47, respectively.

Brandt was followed by Conner Richards (46-43--89), Max Nielsen (42-48--90), Zach Willenborg (53-50--103) and Josh Walker (67-64--131).

Caden Neilsen led BV’s attack on Saturday with a 90 (46-44).