IKM-Manning boys claim second straight win on football field

Kyler Rasmussen ran for 233 yards and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns on Friday night, as IKM-Manning picked up its second straight victory with a 35-14 Class A, District 10 triumph over Westwood, Sloan at Sloan.
The win moved IKM-Manning to 2-2 in District 10 and 2-4 overall going into the Wolves’ final regular season contest this Friday night against Logan-Magnolia at Manning.
IKM-Manning jumped up 13-0 midway through the second quarter and led 20-7 at halftime.
The Wolves then led 27-14 after three quarters before putting the game away with their fifth score of the night with 3:46 left in the fourth quarter.
IKM-Manning rang up 475 total yards, including 388 yards rushing.
Westwood, Sloan had 238 total yards, includihng 230 yards via the ground.
Rasmussen, who ran for his 233 yards on 25 carries, scored on runs of nine in the first quarter and 36 yards in the third.
Drew Doyel ran the ball nine times for 81 yards with a 43-yard touchdown run in the fourth for the Wolves.
Cooper Irlmeier also carried the ball 10 times for 53 yards with a one-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Mitchell Kerkhoff also had five carries for 22 yards rushing for the winners, which had 24 first downs on the night to only 10 for the Rebels.
IKM-Manning quarterback Nolan Ramsey and Hayden McLaughlin also hooked up for a 28-yard scoring pass late in the second quarter.
Ramsey, on the night, was 5-of-10 for 87 yards through the air.
Drew Doyel caught four passes for 59 yards, while McLaughlin had the one TD reception for 28 yards.
Both Westwood, Sloan scores came on TD runs of 33 yards from Jayden McFarland in the second quarter and 63 yards from Jackson Dewald in the third.
The Rebels actually fumbled six times in the contest, but lost only one, while the Wolves recovered its only fumble on the night.
Defensively for IKM-Manning, Rasmussen and Brody Swearingen both were in on 12 tackles.
Kerkhoff was one back with 11 tackles.
James Vega added nine tackles and Doyel contributed eight tackles, while Andan Spooner also had six tackles in all for the Wolves.