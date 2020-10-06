IKM-Manning boys claim second straight win on football field

Mitchell Kerkhoff also had five carries for 22 yards rushing for the winners, which had 24 first downs on the night to only 10 for the Rebels.

IKM-Manning quarterback Nolan Ramsey and Hayden McLaughlin also hooked up for a 28-yard scoring pass late in the second quarter.

Ramsey, on the night, was 5-of-10 for 87 yards through the air.

Drew Doyel caught four passes for 59 yards, while McLaughlin had the one TD reception for 28 yards.

Both Westwood, Sloan scores came on TD runs of 33 yards from Jayden McFarland in the second quarter and 63 yards from Jackson Dewald in the third.

The Rebels actually fumbled six times in the contest, but lost only one, while the Wolves recovered its only fumble on the night.

Defensively for IKM-Manning, Rasmussen and Brody Swearingen both were in on 12 tackles.

Kerkhoff was one back with 11 tackles.