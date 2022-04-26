IKM-Manning boys claim team championship at Ida Grove

The IKM-Manning boys rang up 108 points to claim the team championship at the Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove Invitational on Thursday at Ida Grove.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 78.5 points to take home third place overall.

Ridge View placed second to the IKM-Manning boys with 105 points.

Ridge View and Lawton-Bronson finished one-two on the girls’ side with 128.5 and 78.5 points, respectively.

Boys’ results

Caden Keller and Lane Sams each won individual events on Thursday to lead IKM-Manning.

Keller took gold in the 800-meter run in two minutes, 09.5 seconds, while Sams crossed first in the 1,600-meter run in 4:57.5.

The Wolves’ 4x800 relay team of Hunter Smith, Reed Hinners, Abe Polzien and Jaxon Doyel took first as well in 8:55.9.

Individual seconds went to Keller in the 3,200-meter run (10:27.5), Hinners in the 1,600 (4:57.6) and Amos Rasmussen in the 100-meter dash (12.02).

The sprint medley relay foursome of Brody Blom, Eli Dreyer, Doyel and Ross Kusel ran second, while the distance medley relay team of Jase Lueth, Dreyer, Justin Segebart and Sams finished second in 4:03.98.

Picking up individual thirds were Kusel in the high jump (5-8), Polzien in the 800 (2:15.0) and Sams in the 3,200 (10:53.2).

The Wolves took third in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x200 team of Lueth, Kusel, Jakub Workman and Rasmussen ran 1:39.4, while the 4x400 squad of Doyel, Kusel, Smith and Keller ran 3:47.5.

Blom finished fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.93.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning had one first-place finish on Thursday, as the distance medley relay team of Bianca Cadwell, Sofia Fernandez, Taylor Beckendorf and Julianna Stribe took gold in 4:50.05.

Emily Albertsen placed second in the 3,000-meter run in 12:14.11.

The Wolves took second in the shuttle hurdle, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Abby Neiheisel, Amber Halbur, Emmie Ring and Maddy Snyder ran 1:15.89.

The 4x200 foursome of Halbur, Snyder, Neiheisel and Cadwell ran 1:56.70, while the 4x400 unit of Beckendorf, Snyder, Hannah McKinney and Lauren Irlbeck turned in a time of 4:39.82.

Individual thirds went to Mabel Langel in the shot put (28-8 1/2), Albertsen in the 1,500-meter run (5:45.52) and Stribe in the 800-meter run (2:44.95).

The 4x800 relay team of Cadwell, Ring, Albertsen and Stribe ran third in 11:09.09.