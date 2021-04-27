IKM-Manning boys claim team championship at Ida Grove

The Wolves took second in the sprint medley, 4x800 and shuttle hurdle relays.

The sprint medley team of Eli Dreyer, Rasmussen, Keller and Smith ran 1:44.09.

The 4x800 foursome of Akim Duot, Luke Ramsey, Jaxon Doyel and Lane Sams ran 9:33.97, while the shuttle hurdle squad of Brody Blom, Eli Dreyer, Will Fara and Liam Carter turned in a time of 1:11.20.

Irlmeier placed third in both the high jump (5-8) and long jump (18-5 3/4), while Smith finished third in the 800 meters (2;13.19).

Duot ran fourth in the 400-meter run in 56.98, while Reed Hinners was fourth in the 3,200 meters in 11:44.36.

Girls’ results

Leading the way for the IKM-Manning girls on Thursday were Alexa Ahrenholtz and Morgan Hanson.

Ahrenholtz won the 100 meters in 13.86, while Hanson took gold in the 3,000-meter run in 12:47.84.

Bianca Cadwell placed second in both the 400 meters (1:07.66) and 800 meters (2:47.93).