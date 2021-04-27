IKM-Manning boys claim team championship at Ida Grove

The IKM-Manning boys garnered 138 team points to take first place out of 10 schools at the Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove Invitational at Ida Grove on Thursday.
Ridge View finished second to the Wolves with 131 points.
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 74 points for fifth in the final team standings.
Ridge View earned the girls’ team championship with 178 points.
Le Mars finished second to the Raptors with 111 points
Boys’ results
Quentin Dreyer and Amos Rasmussen combined for five individual first-place finishes on Thursday for IKM-Manning at Ida Grove.
Quentin Dreyer captured gold in the 3,200-meter run (10 minutes, 59.94 seconds), 800-meter run (2:09.57) and 1,600-meter run (4:53.89).
Rasmussen, on the other hand, crossed first in the 100-meter dash (11.88) and 200-meter dash (24.07).
IKM-Manning’s distance medley relay team of Cooper Irlmeier, Eli Dreyer, Hunter Smith and Connor Keller took first place in 4:04.50.
The Wolves took second in the sprint medley, 4x800 and shuttle hurdle relays.
The sprint medley team of Eli Dreyer, Rasmussen, Keller and Smith ran 1:44.09.
The 4x800 foursome of Akim Duot, Luke Ramsey, Jaxon Doyel and Lane Sams ran 9:33.97, while the shuttle hurdle squad of Brody Blom, Eli Dreyer, Will Fara and Liam Carter turned in a time of 1:11.20.
Irlmeier placed third in both the high jump (5-8) and long jump (18-5 3/4), while Smith finished third in the 800 meters (2;13.19).
Duot ran fourth in the 400-meter run in 56.98, while Reed Hinners was fourth in the 3,200 meters in 11:44.36.
Girls’ results
Leading the way for the IKM-Manning girls on Thursday were Alexa Ahrenholtz and Morgan Hanson.
Ahrenholtz won the 100 meters in 13.86, while Hanson took gold in the 3,000-meter run in 12:47.84.
Bianca Cadwell placed second in both the 400 meters (1:07.66) and 800 meters (2:47.93).
The Wolves’ sprint medley relay team of Maddie Snyder, Amber Halbur, Ahrenholtz and Cadwell ran second as well in 2:03.40.
Ahrenholtz wound up fourth in the high jump at 4-6.
IKM-Manning took sixth in the shuttle hurdle and 4x400 relays.
The shuttle hurdle team of Abbagail Neiheisel, Halbur, Jessica Christensen and Snyder ran 1:24.04, while the 4x400 foursome of Audrey Menough, Hollie Blum, Rea Chambers and Emily Blankenship finished in 5:51.0.
Final Team Standings
Boys
1.IKM-Manning 138; 2. Ridge View 131; 3. Kingsley-Pierson 123; 4. Lawton-Bronson 99; 5. O-A/BC-IG 83; 6. Siouxland Christian 47; 7. Boyer Valley 39; 8. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 33; 9. Ar-We-Va 29; 10. O-A/BC-IG JV 9
Girls
1. Ridge View 178; 2. Le Mars 111; 3. Lawton-Bronson 98; 4. O-A/BC-IG 89; 5. IKM-Manning 74; 6. Ar-We-Va 65; 7. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 60; 8. Boyer Valley 42; 9. Siouxland Christian 8