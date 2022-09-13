IKM-Manning boys claim team title at Audubon

The IKM-Manning boys placed four athletes in the top five en route to claiming the team championship at the Audubon Cross Country Invitational on Thursday.

IKM-Manning, which had eight athletes among the top 20 finishers, took first place as a team with 20 points.

Harlan was runnerup to the Wolves with 39 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning put five athletes in the top 10, as the Wolves netted 34 points for second place in the final team standings behind champion Harlan’s total of 21 points.

“I was very pleased with our efforts from both squads. The course is very tough and hilly and it was a hot night,” commented IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast.

“The boys really did a nice job attacking the middle of the race. They gained a lot of ground in the middle and at the end of the race to help them get the win.”

“It also was great to have five girls medal in the top 10,” Cast said.

Caden Keller paced the IKM-Manning boys, as the senior won the individual title in a new course record time of 17 minutes, 42 seconds.

Junior Lane Sams ran third in 19:25. Seniors Reed Hinners and Nathan Johnson finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in 19:28 and 19:34.

Kasche Huehn ran 11th in 19:59.

He was followed by Abe Polzien (13th, 20:26), Camden Morris (16th, 20:40), Isaac Blankman (19th, 20:56), Nathaniel Conner (24th, 21:58), Ryan Germer (26th, 22:09), Jayden Phipps (30th, 22:28), Joel McLaws (31st, 22:38) and Hunter Julin (36th, 23:22).

Emily Albertsen paced the IKM-Manning girls, as the sophomore finished second overall in 23:11.

Taylor Beckendorf finished fifth in 23:34.

Lauren Irlbeck ran eighth in 24:44. Raegan Garrison took ninth in 24:47, while Kaitlynn Spoelstra wound up 10th in 25:02.