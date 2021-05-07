IKM-Manning boys claim WIC golf championship

The IKM-Manning boys notched their second consecutive Western Iowa Golf Tournament championship on Wednesday at the Nishna Hills Golf Course at Atlantic.

IKM-Manning took first place with a team score of 308. Treynor was runnerup to the Wolves at 317.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning placed third in the conference standings with a 433 total.

Treynor claimed the WIC girls’ team title at 383. Logan-Magnolia was second to the Cardinals at 428.

Boys’ results

IKM-Manning had three of the top five finishers on Tuesday.

Tyler Brandt and Kyler Rasmussen both fired 74s for the Wolves, finishing third and fourth overall.

Brandt shot identical rounds of 37, while Rasmussen carded rounds of 38-36.

Max Neilsen took fifth overall with a 78, as he shot rounds of 38-40.