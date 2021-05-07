IKM-Manning boys claim WIC golf championship

The IKM-Manning boys notched their second consecutive Western Iowa Golf Tournament championship on Wednesday at the Nishna Hills Golf Course at Atlantic.
IKM-Manning took first place with a team score of 308. Treynor was runnerup to the Wolves at 317.
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning placed third in the conference standings with a 433 total.
Treynor claimed the WIC girls’ team title at 383. Logan-Magnolia was second to the Cardinals at 428.
Boys’ results
IKM-Manning had three of the top five finishers on Tuesday.
Tyler Brandt and Kyler Rasmussen both fired 74s for the Wolves, finishing third and fourth overall.
Brandt shot identical rounds of 37, while Rasmussen carded rounds of 38-36.
Max Neilsen took fifth overall with a 78, as he shot rounds of 38-40.
Neilsen was followed by Conner Richards (40-42--82), Grant Gaer (45-44--89) and Zach Willenborg (46-46--92).
Coby Fink of Underwood earned medalist honors with a 71.
Runnerup honors went to Treynor’s Joey Konz with a 73 on the day.
Girls’ results
The IKM-Manning girls were led by Kylie Powers, who claimed the WIC individual title with an 18-hole round of 88 (45-43).
Runnerup honors went to Treynor’s Brooklynn Currin with an 89 (47-42).
Bre Muhlbauer shot 104 for the Wolves with rounds of 54-50.
She was followed by Brooke Booth (60-59--119), Eryn Ramsey (62-60--122), Maeve Nielsen (60-64--124) and Megan Williams (65-64--129).
Final Team Standings
Boys
1. IKM-Manning 308; 2. Treynor 317; 3. Underwood 335; 4. Missouri Valley 348; 5. Logan-Magnolia 353; 6. Tri-Center 355; 7. Audubon 356; 8. AHST/Walnut 371; 9. Riverside 372
Girls
1. Treynor 383; 2. Logan-Magnolia 428; 3. IKM-Manning 433; 4. Audubon 436; 5. Tri-Center 447; 6. AHST/Walnut 477; 7. Riverside 493. 8. Underwood and Missouri Valley, no team points