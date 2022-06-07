IKM-Manning boys clip Ar-We-Va in nonconference matchup

Jeremy Nielsen’s IKM-Manning baseball team rallied from a 3-0 early deficit to pick up an 8-5 nonconference victory over Ar-We-Va on Saturday morning at Manilla.

The win was the third in a row for IKM-Manning, which moved to 4-4 overall on the season.

The loss, on the other hand, kept Ar-We-Va winless on the season at 0-6 overall.

Ar-We-Va tallied three runs in its first at bat. The Rockets led 4-2 when the hosts scored twice in the last of the fourth to tie the game at 4-4.

IKM-Manning then took the lead for good at 7-4 with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Wolves led 7-6 when Ar-We-Va stranded the tying run at second base to end the game.

Both teams had 10 hits in the contest.

For IKM-Manning, Kaiden Barry went 2-for-3 with two runs. Max Nielsen also was 2-for-4 with one run batted in and one run.

Ben Ramsey went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Cooper Perdew also was 1-for-3 with a double.

Perdew tossed five innings on the mound for IKM-Manning. He allowed four runs on five hits, struck out four and walked none.

Ramsey also threw two innings in relief, as he gave up two runs on two hits with three Ks and no walks.

For Ar-We-Va, Cooper Kock went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run.

Wade Ragaller also went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Will Ragaller was 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs.

Tim Dose finished 1-for-4, as did Braeden Kirsch, who threw all six innings on the mound for the Rockets.