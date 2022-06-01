IKM-Manning boys clip Bulldogs in non-league affair

IKM-Manning held off a late charge by Boyer Valley on Thursday night, as the Wolves picked up a 7-5 nonconference baseball victory over the Bulldogs at Manilla.

The win moved IKM-Manning to 1-1 on the young season, while BV fell to 2-3 overall.

BV scored right away with two runs in the top of the first inning. IKM-Manning came back with one run in its half of the first to make it 2-1.

IKM-Manning then scored four runs in the bottom of the second to go up 5-1. It stayed that way until BV got run back in the top of the sixth to make it 5-3.

IKM-Manning then pushed two runs across in the sixth to go up 7-3.

BV scored twice in the top of the seventh for the final runs of the game.

The Wolves were limited to only three hits on the night, but took advantage of 11 walks by BV pitching.

Kaiden Barry led IKM-Manning at the plate by going 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and two runs scored.

Brody Blom also went 1-for-3 with one run.

Ben Ramsey, Lane Sams, Jace Starman and Reed Hinners all scored runs for the Wolves.

Max Nielsen started on the mound for IKM-Manning. He went six innings, allowing three runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Blom tossed the seventh inning, yielding two runs on no hits with one walk.

For BV, Drew Volkmann went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Jaidan Ten Eyck went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in the first inning.

Logan Miller was 1-for-3 with a double. Brayden Hast finished 1-for-4 with one run. Ben Lantz and Ethan Hanigan also singled for the Bulldogs.

Volkmann started on the hill for BV. He went two innings, allowing five one runs on one hit with six walks.