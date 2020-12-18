IKM-Manning boys defeat Exira/EH-K for first win of season

IKM-Manning and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton split a pair of nonconference basketball games on Monday night at Manning.
In the opener, the IKM-Manning girls struggled both offensively and defensively, as the Wolves suffered a 65-27 loss to Tom Petersen’s Spartan squad.
In the nightcap, the IKM-Manning boys were able to notch their first victory of the season with a low-scoring 48-27 triumph over the visiting Spartans.
Girls’ results
Monday’s 38-point loss resulted in the second straight loss for IKM-Manning, which slipped to 1-5 overall on the season.
The Wolves fell behind 15-4 after one quarter and trailed 33-16 at halftime. Exira/EH-K then led 57-23 going into the final eight minutes of play.
For the game, IKM-Manning shot just 27.3 percent from the field, as the Wolves made only 1-of-13 three-point tries and 12-of-44 attempts overall.
IKM-Manning also was just 2-of-12 at the free throw line.
Bianca Cadwell paced IKM-Manning with a double-double effort of 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with two assists.
Taylor Ferneding added two points and nine boards. Macie Doyel had three points and three boards. Mabel Langel also had three points, three boards and one steal.
Morgan Hanson finished with two points and four boards. Alexa Ahrenholtz battled foul trouble throughout the game and had six boards with two assists for the Wolves.
Boys’ results
Monday’s 21-point win snapped a five-game skid to start the season for IKM-Manning, as Keith Wagner’s club managed its initial victory in six games.
It was a low-scoring affair, as the Wolves led 6-2 after one quarter, 18-8 at halftime and 27-13 after three quarters of play.
Brody Swearingen led IKM-Manning with 14 points and nine boards to go with two assists and two shot blocks.
Swearingen scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter alone on Monday night.
Luke Ramsey added 10 points and two assists.
Kyler Rasmussen had eight points, 12 boards and two steals. Hayden MacLaughlin also had seven points for the Wolves.
Connor Keller chipped in with four points, three assists and three steals, while Nolan Ramsey wound up with two points, three boards and two assists.
Drew Doyel also had two points and three assists for the winners on their home court.
"Just real happy for the guys. I thought our defensive effort was pretty good. We did a nice job of protecting the paint and made them throw up a lot of shots that they weren’t used to taking," commented Wagner.
"Swearingen had a real nice game for us in scoring an rebounding. I also thought Rasmussen was pretty consistent. At the same time, I felt we got contributions from a lot of guys that led to us getting our first victory of the season," he added.
"Luke Ramsey had been playing well and had a nice game, as did Hayden McLaughlin off the bench. We just have to stay patient and work to get better," the Wolves’ boss remarked.