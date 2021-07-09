IKM-Manning boys defeat Spartans at Elk Horn

The IKM-Manning boys concluded their regular season on baseball diamond Tuesday night with a 6-3 nonconference victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Elk Horn.

Winners of three in a row, IKM-Manning will now take an 8-17 overall record into a Class 1A, District 15 quarterfinal game against Tri-Center on Saturday night at Neola.

Up 2-0 after four innings, IKM-Manning got the breathing room it needed in the top of the seventh with four runs to make it 6-0, as the host Spartans pushed three runs across in their final at bat to make it tight.

Max Neilsen went 2-for-2 with a double and one run batted in for IKM-Manning.

Conner Richards went 2-for-3 with two runs in the win. Treyton Barry was 1-for-2 with one RBI.

Hayden McLaughlin also went 1-for-1 with one run.

Neilsen tossed four innings for the win, as he gave up three hits with six strikeouts and only one walk.