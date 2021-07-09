IKM-Manning boys defeat Spartans at Elk Horn

The IKM-Manning boys concluded their regular season on baseball diamond Tuesday night with a 6-3 nonconference victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Elk Horn.
Winners of three in a row, IKM-Manning will now take an 8-17 overall record into a Class 1A, District 15 quarterfinal game against Tri-Center on Saturday night at Neola.
Up 2-0 after four innings, IKM-Manning got the breathing room it needed in the top of the seventh with four runs to make it 6-0, as the host Spartans pushed three runs across in their final at bat to make it tight.
Max Neilsen went 2-for-2 with a double and one run batted in for IKM-Manning.
Conner Richards went 2-for-3 with two runs in the win. Treyton Barry was 1-for-2 with one RBI.
Hayden McLaughlin also went 1-for-1 with one run.
Neilsen tossed four innings for the win, as he gave up three hits with six strikeouts and only one walk.
Barry threw three innings as well, yielding three runs on two hits with four Ks and two walks.