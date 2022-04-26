IKM-Manning boys defeat Vikings in golf action

The IKM-Manning boys earned a 213-253 victory over AHST/Walnut in golf action on Friday at the Avoca Golf and Country Club.

IKM-Manning’s Max Nielsen took home medalist honors with a 41 over nine holes.

The Wolves’ Josh Walker was runnerup medalist with a 52.

Nolan Ramsey carded a 56 for IKM-Manning, followed by Luke Ramsey (64), Zander Richards (64) and Andan Spooner (66).

The IKM-Manning girls shot a team score of 227 on Friday.

AHST/W did not field a team.

Kylie Powers and Maeve Nielsen were one-two overall with scores of 43 and 55, respectively.

Bailey Germer carded a 63. Megan Williams added a 66. Eryn Ramsey shot a 68 and