IKM-Manning boys drop contest to Riverside on baseball diamond

The IKM-Manning boys suffered a 7-5 Western Iowa Conference baseball loss to Oakland Riverside on Friday night at Manilla.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for Jeremy Smith’s IKM-Manning club, which fell to 4-8 in WIC play and 6-9 overall.

With the win, Riverside avenged a 13-2 loss to IKM-Manning back on June 2 at Oakland.

Riverside opened the game with six runs in the top of the first inning.

IKM-Manning had 12 hits in the defeat.

Treyton Barry paced the Wolves by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Max Nielsen was 2-for-4, while Lane Sams also was 2-for-4 with a double and one run.

Jackson Woebke and Bryc Summerfield added doubles for the Wolves, which scored twice in the last of the seventh to pull to within two and then left the bases loaded.