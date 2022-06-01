IKM-Manning boys drop league game to Tri-Center

Jeremy Nielsen’s IKM-Manning baseball team suffered a 14-4 Western Iowa Conference loss in five innings to Tri-Center on Friday night at Neola.

The setback dropped IKM-Manning to 0-2 in WIC play and 1-2 overall on the season.

IKM-Manning went up 1-0 after its first at bat, but T-C responded with seven runs in the bottom of the first for a 7-1 lead.

Down 8-1 after three, IKM-Manning came back with three runs in the top of the fourth cutting T-C’s lead to 8-4, but the host Trojans plated five runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth to end the game due to the 10-run rule.

Treyton Barry went 1-for-2 at the plate for IKM-Manning with one run scored.

Reed Hinners also went 1-for-2 with one run batted in. Cooper Perdew was 1-for-3 wiht one RBI as well.