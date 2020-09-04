 Skip to main content
IKM-Manning boys earn team title at Logan
IKM-Manning boys earn team title at Logan

Wolves runners at Logan 2020

The IKM-Manning boys placed three athletes in the top 20, as the Wolves tallied 76 points to claim the team championship at the Logan-Magnolia Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday at Logan.

Missouri Valley also had 76 team points, but IKM-Manning took first place based on the tiebreaker.

Tri-Center placed third on the boys’ side with 87 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning competed with three girls.

Quentin Dreyer led the IKM-Manning boys by placing second overall out of 114 runners in a time of 16 minutes, 15.18 seconds, which is a new course record for an IKM-Manning athlete.

Tri-Center’s Brett McGee won the individual title in 15:15.07.

Connor Keller placed ninth for IKM-Manning in 17:36.10. Caden Keller ran 17th in 18:04.22.

Timothy Conner placed 23rd for the Wolves in 18:33.59. Tanner Spoelstra was 25th in 18:48.65.

He was followed by Lane Sams (31st, 19:10.64), Nathan Johnson (50th, 20:40.87), Jayden Phipps (60th, 21:03.33), Joel McLaws (72nd, 21:51.67), Brody Blom (92nd, 24:11.24) and Zander Richards (110th, 28:11.46).

"Dreyer had a great race today getting a second-place finish. All his hard work has really paid off," commented IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast.

"Connor Keller and Caden Keller also had solid races today. All of our top seven runners did their part today to win the meet as a team," the Wolves’ boss added.

Julianna Stribe led the IKM-Manning girls, placing 30th out of 98 athletes in 22:47.13.

Morgan Hanson ran 48th in 24:29.53, while Kaitlynn Spoelstra took 55th in 25:02.38.

Courtney Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia was your individual champion in 18:41.11.

Sioux City Heelan earned the girls’ team title with 32 points.

