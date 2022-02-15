IKM-Manning boys edge Boyer Valley in low-scoring matchup

The IKM-Manning boys dodged three Boyer Valley attempts at the basket in the final 16 seconds on Thursday night, as the Wolves picked up a low-scoring 35-34 nonconference victory over the Bulldogs at Manning.

It was the final regular season game for both IKM-Manning and BV.

With the win, IKM-Manning moved to 6-15 overall, while the loss dropped BV to 16-5 after 21 games.

BV led 12-9 after one quarter. IKM-Manning then went scoreless for five minutes, as the Bulldogs led 18-9 with three minutes left.

The Wolves, though, scored six of the final eight points in the second to pull to within 20-15 at halftime.

IKM-Manning rallied to tie the game at 23-23 with three minutes left in the third, but then the Bulldogs netted six of the final eight points to take a 29-25 lead into the fourth.

The game was tied at 33-33 with 3:29 left to play when IKM-Manning took a 35-33 lead just 19 seconds later.

BV had the ball down one at 35-34 with 16.3 seconds left. After a timeout at half court, the Bulldogs got off three attempts for the win, but came up short on all three tries.

Caden Keller led IKM-Manning’s attack with 11 points to go with three rebounds.

Kristian Upmalis netted eight points and seven boards. Ross Kusel had seven points, three boards, three steals and two assists.

Amos Rasmussen tallied four points and two boards. Nolan Ramsey finished with three points, four boards, four assists and one steal.

Luke Ramsey also had two points, two boards and two assists for the Wolves.

For BV, Connor Kenkel led the Bulldogs with eight points, including six in the second half.

Brayden Hast contributed six points, eight boards, two assists, one steal and one shot block.

Trevor Malone had six points, three boards and two assists.

Drew Volkmann also had six points and five boards. Carsan Wood finished with five points, five steals and two boards.