IKM-Manning boys edge Eagles with fourth-quarter rally

Taylor Ferneding added seven points, five boards, four steals and three assists in a nice all-around performance.

Nicole Hanson had five points, six boards and three assists. Bianca Cadwell finished with five points and four boards.

Boys’ results

IKM-Manning’s two-point win was the third victory in a row for the Wolves, which improved to 2-4 in WIC play and 3-5 overall.

Neither team founds its offensive groove after the first quarter, as Underwood led 18-17 after one quarter, 22-20 at halftime and 31-30 to start the fourth.

IKM-Manning rallied to take the lead for good at 37-36 with just over two minutes left on a basket by Kyler Rasmussen.

The Wolves still led by one when Luke Ramsey went to the free throw line with 2.2 seconds remaining.

He missed the foul shot, but the Wolves’ Brody Swearingen pulled down the rebound and was fouled with only one second left on the clock.