IKM-Manning boys edge Riverside for first victory

The IKM-Manning baseball team picked up its first victory of the season on Tuesday night with a 6-3 Western Iowa Conference triumph over Oakland Riverside at Manilla.

With the win, IKM-Manning moved to 1-3 in WIC play and overall.

The game was tied 3-3 after three innings when the host Wolves plated a run in the bottom of the fourth to take lead for good at 4-3.

IKM-Manning added a pair of runs in the last of the sixth to end the scoring.

Connor Richards started on the mound for IKM-Manning and didn’t allow a hit over four innings, as he struck out 11 of the 12 batters he faced.

Treyton Barry threw the final three innings for the winners. He also was 2-for-3 at the plate.