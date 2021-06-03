IKM-Manning boys edge Riverside for first victory

The IKM-Manning baseball team picked up its first victory of the season on Tuesday night with a 6-3 Western Iowa Conference triumph over Oakland Riverside at Manilla.
With the win, IKM-Manning moved to 1-3 in WIC play and overall.
The game was tied 3-3 after three innings when the host Wolves plated a run in the bottom of the fourth to take lead for good at 4-3.
IKM-Manning added a pair of runs in the last of the sixth to end the scoring.
Connor Richards started on the mound for IKM-Manning and didn’t allow a hit over four innings, as he struck out 11 of the 12 batters he faced.
Treyton Barry threw the final three innings for the winners. He also was 2-for-3 at the plate.
Max Nielsen went 1-for-2 with a solo home run for the Wolves. Lane Sams went 1-for-2, while Amos Rasmussen and Brody Blom also finished 1-for-3 with one RBI apiece.