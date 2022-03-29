IKM-Manning boys expect to compete on golf course

A slim roster of seven athletes will take the course this spring for the IKM-Manning boys’ golf team under the direction of veteran head coach Keith Wagner.

Out this spring season are four seniors and three sophomores, including two returning lettermen in senior Max Nielsen and sophomore Josh Walker.

Filling out the Wolves’ roster are seniors Andan Spooner, Luke Ramsey and Nolan Ramsey; and sophomores Zander Richards and Devyn Sander.

“We have two boys out for the first time, so we’re hoping to improve throughout the season and have fun playing golf,” commented Wagner, who also is the school’s head boys’ basketball coach.

“Obviously, we lack numbers, but we have a good, hardworking group of kids. Neilsen will be our leader and has high expectations after having success at the varsity level. We’re looking forward to the season,” noted Wagner, whose team will open its season on Monday, April 4, against Missouri Valley at the Manning-Manilla Golf Course.

The Schedule

April

4 - vs. Missouri Valley; 5 - vs. Logan-Magnolia; 9 - IKM-Manning Invitational at M&M; 14 - vs. Tri-Center; 22 - at AHST/Walnut; 25 - at Underwood

May