The IKM-Manning boys have all the makings of putting together an outstanding track and field season in 2023.

Veteran head coach Kyle Vanderhorst will start his 13th year on the job with a roster of 32 boys, including 12 lettermen from last year’s club that placed third at the Western Iowa Conference Meet and sent four athletes in three events to state competition.

“We’re excited about this season. To have 11 seniors and 12 returning lettermen, we feel we have the depth, experience and talent to have a good season,” commented Vanderhorst.

“This is a group of hard workers that really get along and pull for each other to do well. I can’t say enough about this senior group, as they have been a great group for three years now. I hope they all can have their best season yet,” he added.

Adding to the roster of 11 seniors are nine juniors, two sophomores and 10 freshmen.

Returning lettermen for the Wolves are seniors Reed Hinners, Caden Keller, Hunter Smith, Eli Dreyer, Cooper Irlmeier and Will Fara; juniors Justin Segebart, Lane Sams, Ross Kusel and Jase Lueth; and sophomores Aby Polzien and Jakub Workman.

Four athletes who participated in the Class 1A portion of the state track and field meet at Drake Stadium last spring return for IKM-Manning.

Keller competed in two events, placing eighth in the 3,200-meter run (10:08.70) and eighth in the 800-meter run (2:20.70).

The Wolves also return three of four runners (Sams, Hinners, Smith) from their state-qualifying 4x800 relay team that placed 11th in 8:36.13.

Top newcomers, according to Vanderhorst, are junior Doug Villanueva and freshmen Ben Ramsey, Davis Rasmussen, Max Butler and Isaac Blankman.

Besides the six senior lettermen, other seniors out are Cooper Perdew, Nathan Johnson, Aaron Williams, Austin Wiederin and Eli Haskins.

Filling out the junior class are Trey Jasa, Nolan Kerkhoff, Ryan Germer and Tyler Heaton.

And, other freshmen on this year’s roster are Jack Sanford, Ashton Ahrenholtz, Carson Perdew, Christian Calhoun, Hunter Julin and Jace Starman.

“If we want to take the next step and score more points in meets, we will need more from our field events and hurdle events,” Vanderhorst said.

“I look for improvement in those areas as the year goes on. Hopefully by the end of the year, they can become a strength for us,” the Wolves’ boss added.

Vanderhorst said that the Western Iowa Conference is very deep with talented athletes in all different events.

The Wolves’ boss feels that Underwood, Logan-Magnolia, Treynor and Riverside all will have great teams this spring.

2023 Schedule

March

28 — Audubon Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

April

6 — Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed at Denison, 4:30 p.m.; 10 — Carroll Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 14 — East Sac County Invitational at Sac City, 4:30 p.m.; 17 — Ace Nelson Relays at Denison, 4:30 p.m.; 20 — O-A/BC-IG Invitational at Ida Grove, 4:30 p.m.; 25 — Audubon Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 27 — AC/GC Invitational at Guthrie Center, 4:30 p.m.

May

2 — Western Iowa Conference Meet at Underwood, 4 p.m.; 4 — South Central Calhoun Invitational at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.; 8 — Boyer Valley Invitational at Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.