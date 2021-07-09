IKM-Manning boys explode for 21 runs in win over Griswold

The IKM-Manning boys had their biggest offensive explosion of the season on Monday night, as the Wolves posted a 21-2 nonconference baseball victory in four innings over Griswold at Manilla.
It was the second consecutive win for IKM-Manning, which moved to 7-17 overall on the year.
After scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning, IKM-Manning plated eight runs in the second and nine more in the third to go up 21-0.
Griswold scored both of its runs in the top of the fourth.
Hayden McLaughlin led the Wolves’ hitting attack, as he went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, while driving in seven runs and scoring twice.
Max Nielsen was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs. Cooper Perdew was 2-for-2 with a double.
Conner Richards also went 1-for-3 with a double and three runs, while Amos Rasmussen was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and four runs for the Wolves, which took advantage of 12 walks in the game.
Richards tossed three and one third, allowing two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk.