IKM-Manning boys explode for 21 runs in win over Griswold

The IKM-Manning boys had their biggest offensive explosion of the season on Monday night, as the Wolves posted a 21-2 nonconference baseball victory in four innings over Griswold at Manilla.

It was the second consecutive win for IKM-Manning, which moved to 7-17 overall on the year.

After scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning, IKM-Manning plated eight runs in the second and nine more in the third to go up 21-0.

Griswold scored both of its runs in the top of the fourth.

Hayden McLaughlin led the Wolves’ hitting attack, as he went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, while driving in seven runs and scoring twice.

Max Nielsen was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs. Cooper Perdew was 2-for-2 with a double.

Conner Richards also went 1-for-3 with a double and three runs, while Amos Rasmussen was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and four runs for the Wolves, which took advantage of 12 walks in the game.