IKM-Manning boys fall in four to Tri-Center

IKM-Manning suffered its sixth straight loss on the baseball diamond Monday night, as the Wolves lost 19-3 to Tri-Center in four innings at Neola.

The setback dropped IKM-Manning to 2-8 in Western Iowa Conference action and 2-10 overall.

T-C scored all of its runs in the first three innings, netting seven in the first, five in the second and seven more in the third.

IKM-Manning scored all three of its runs in the top of the fourth.

Hayden McLaughlin went 1-for-2 with a double and one run. Lane Sams was 1-for-1 with one run.