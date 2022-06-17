IKM-Manning boys fall in six innings to Tri-Center

IKM-Manning suffered a 16-6 Western Iowa Conference baseball loss to Tri-Center on Tuesday night at Manilla.

The setback was the second in a row for Jeremy Nielsen’s IKM-M club, which fell to 4-6 in WIC action and 6-7 overall.

IKM-M trailed 12-1 when the Wolves plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 12-5.

T-C came back with four runs in the top of the sixth to go up 16-5. The hosts then pushed one run across in their half of the sixth before the game ended due to the 10-run rule.

Treyton Barry went 2-for-3 with a double and one run for IKM-M at the plate.

Max Nielsen was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and one run. Brody Blom also was 2-for-4 with one run.

Reed Hinners finished 1-for-2 with two runs.