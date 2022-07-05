 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

IKM-Manning boys fall to SCC in slugfest at Lytton

  • 0
Wolves vs. Titans

The IKM-Manning baseball team concluded its regular season on Thursday night with a 15-11 setback to South Central Calhoun in nonconference action at Lytton.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 9-13 overall on the season.

Down 3-1 after two innings, IKM-Manning responded with four runs in the third and four more in the fourth to go up 9-3.

South Central Calhoun then plated 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good at 14-9.

The Titans added a run in the sixth to make it 15-9. The Wolves pushed two across in the top of the seventh to end the scoring.

IKM-Manning had big nights from several different athletes.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Max Nielsen went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, five runs batted in and two runs scored for the Wolves.

Treyton Barry went 3-for-5 with three runs.

Cooper Perdew went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Ben Ramsey was 2-for-4 with one run.

People are also reading…

Reed Hinners went 1-for-4. Davis Rasmussen was 1-for-3, while Lane Sams walked three times and scored for runs for Jeremy Nielsen’s club.

Hinners threw three and one-third, allowing 11 runs on six hits with one strikeout and two walks.

Zander Richards tossed two innings, allowing four runs on three hits with one strikeout and three walks.

Bryc Summerfield also went two-thirds of an inning on the hill.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dermody, LC overpower Monarch boys

Dermody, LC overpower Monarch boys

Lewis Central pitcher JC Dermody threw three innings of no-hit ball and the Titans showcased their power at the plate with four home runs in a…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Liz Cheney: Trump 'dangerous and irrational'

Recommended for you