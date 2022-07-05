IKM-Manning boys fall to SCC in slugfest at Lytton

The IKM-Manning baseball team concluded its regular season on Thursday night with a 15-11 setback to South Central Calhoun in nonconference action at Lytton.
The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 9-13 overall on the season.
Down 3-1 after two innings, IKM-Manning responded with four runs in the third and four more in the fourth to go up 9-3.
South Central Calhoun then plated 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good at 14-9.
The Titans added a run in the sixth to make it 15-9. The Wolves pushed two across in the top of the seventh to end the scoring.
IKM-Manning had big nights from several different athletes.
Max Nielsen went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, five runs batted in and two runs scored for the Wolves.
Treyton Barry went 3-for-5 with three runs.
Cooper Perdew went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Ben Ramsey was 2-for-4 with one run.
People are also reading…
Reed Hinners went 1-for-4. Davis Rasmussen was 1-for-3, while Lane Sams walked three times and scored for runs for Jeremy Nielsen’s club.
Hinners threw three and one-third, allowing 11 runs on six hits with one strikeout and two walks.
Zander Richards tossed two innings, allowing four runs on three hits with one strikeout and three walks.
Bryc Summerfield also went two-thirds of an inning on the hill.