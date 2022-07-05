IKM-Manning boys fall to SCC in slugfest at Lytton

The IKM-Manning baseball team concluded its regular season on Thursday night with a 15-11 setback to South Central Calhoun in nonconference action at Lytton.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 9-13 overall on the season.

Down 3-1 after two innings, IKM-Manning responded with four runs in the third and four more in the fourth to go up 9-3.

South Central Calhoun then plated 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good at 14-9.

The Titans added a run in the sixth to make it 15-9. The Wolves pushed two across in the top of the seventh to end the scoring.

IKM-Manning had big nights from several different athletes.

Max Nielsen went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, five runs batted in and two runs scored for the Wolves.

Treyton Barry went 3-for-5 with three runs.

Cooper Perdew went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Ben Ramsey was 2-for-4 with one run.

Reed Hinners went 1-for-4. Davis Rasmussen was 1-for-3, while Lane Sams walked three times and scored for runs for Jeremy Nielsen’s club.

Hinners threw three and one-third, allowing 11 runs on six hits with one strikeout and two walks.

Zander Richards tossed two innings, allowing four runs on three hits with one strikeout and three walks.