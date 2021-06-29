IKM-Manning boys fall to Vikings on baseball diamond

In a high-scoring affair, AHST/Walnut outscored IKM-Manning by a 12-7 final in Western Iowa Conference baseball action on Thursday night at Manilla.

The loss was the fifth in a row for IKM-Manning, which fell to 3-13 in WIC play and 4-16 overall.

Both teams got going offensively after a scoreless first inning, as the two combined for 12 runs in the second.

AHST/W tallied eight runs in its second time up, while IKM-Manning cut the lead in half with four runs in its half.

The Vikings added three runs in the third to make it 11-4, but the Wolves came back with three in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 11-7.

IKM-Manning would not score again with AHST/W adding the game’s final run in the seventh.

Leading the way for IKM-Manning at the plate was Hayden McLaughlin, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored.

Cooper Perdew went 1-for-3 with one run.