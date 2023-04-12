IKM-Manning tallied 66 points en route to placing fifth out of 14 schools at the Jerome Howe Relays on April 3 at Treynor.

Clarinda earned the team championship with 116 points. Underwood was second to the Cardinals with 88.33 points.

IKM-Manning had a pair of individual champions.

Ross Kusel won the high jump with an effort of five feet, 10 inches, while Caden Keller took gold in the 1,600-meter run in four minutes, 43.6 seconds.

Keller also anchored the Wolves’ first-place 4x800 relay team that won in 8:40.7.

Joining Keller on the 4x800 were Lane Sams, Hunter Smith and Reed Hinners.

The distance medley relay team of Jase Lueth, Max Butler, Isaac Blankman and Ben Ramsey took home second place in 4:04.32.

Individual fourths went to Cooper Irlmeier in the long jump (18-5), Sams in the 800-meter run (2:12.9) and Hinners in the 1,600 meters (4:52.9).

The Wolves’ 4x100 relay foursome of Davis Rasmussen, Eli Dreyer, Irlmeier and Kusel ran fifth in 47.14.

And, the 4x400 relay team of Ramsey, Justin Segebart, Blankman and Abe Polzien finished fifth in 3:56.5.

Nathan Johnson wound up sixth in the 3,200-meter run in 11:36.5.

Final Team Standings

1. Clarinda 116; 2. Underwood 88.3; 3. Treynor 86.33; 4. C.B. St. Albert 69; 5. IKM-Manning 66; 6./ Shenandoah 64.33; 7. Logan-Magnolia 52; 8. AHST/Walnut 45; 9. Missouri Valley 42; 10. Oakland Riverside 35; 11. Fremont-Mills 26; 12. Exira/EH-K 19; East Mills 17; 14. Audubon 15