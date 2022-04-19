IKM-Manning boys fifth at Underwood meet

The IKM-Manning boys netted 67 team points to place fifth out of 19 schools at the Eagle Relays on Thursday at Underwood.

Underwood captured the team championship with 130 points.

CAM was a distant second with 74 points.

IKM-Manning had one first-place finish on the night with Caden Keller winning the 800-meter run in two minutes, 10.5 seconds.

Lane Sams placed second in the 1,600-meter run in 5:06.7.

The Wolves’ 4x800 relay team of Hunter Smith, Abe Polzien, Jaxon Doyel and Keller ran second as well in 9:05.9.

Sams finished third in the 3,200-meter run in 10:55.0.

Other thirds went to Doyel in the 400-meter dash (56.66) and Amos Ramussen in the 100-meter dash (11.71).

Reed Hinners ran fifth in the 3,200 in 10:58.6.

Hinners also took sixth in the 1,600 in 5:09.8, while Brody Blom wound up sixth in the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.79.