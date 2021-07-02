IKM-Manning boys finish 1-1 at Western Iowa Conference Tournament

The IKM-Manning boys went 1-1 in action at the Western Iowa Conference Baseball Tournament on Monday at Neola.

In first-round action, IKM-Manning picked up a 3-1 victory over Oakland Riverside.

Then in quarterfinal competition, the Wolves suffered a 10-0 loss in six innings to Class 1A, 10th-ranked Tri-Center.

The split put IKM-Manning at 5-17 overall on the year.

vs. Riverside

IKM-Manning defeated Riverside for the third time this season on Monday night.

The Wolves opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second inning and added one in the third for a 3-0 lead.

Riverside scored its only run in the fifth.

Amos Rasmussen went 2-for-3 with one run scored for the Wolves.

Cooper Perdew went 1-for-2 with a double, one RBI and one run, while Max Nielsen was 1-for-2 with a double.