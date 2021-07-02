IKM-Manning boys finish 1-1 at Western Iowa Conference Tournament

The IKM-Manning boys went 1-1 in action at the Western Iowa Conference Baseball Tournament on Monday at Neola.
In first-round action, IKM-Manning picked up a 3-1 victory over Oakland Riverside.
Then in quarterfinal competition, the Wolves suffered a 10-0 loss in six innings to Class 1A, 10th-ranked Tri-Center.
The split put IKM-Manning at 5-17 overall on the year.
vs. Riverside
IKM-Manning defeated Riverside for the third time this season on Monday night.
The Wolves opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second inning and added one in the third for a 3-0 lead.
Riverside scored its only run in the fifth.
Amos Rasmussen went 2-for-3 with one run scored for the Wolves.
Cooper Perdew went 1-for-2 with a double, one RBI and one run, while Max Nielsen was 1-for-2 with a double.
Neilsen also tossed all seven innings, allowing the one run on four hits with 11 strikeouts to his credit.
vs. Tri-Center
Jeremy Nielsen’s IKM-Manning club mustered up only one hit in its quarterfinal loss to Tri-Center.
The host Trojans led 4-0 after two innings and pushed six runs across in the sixth to win by the 10-run rule.
Neilsen had the lone hit for the Wolves, as he went 1-for-3.
IKM-Manning used three pitchers.
Treyton Barry threw three and two-thirds, allowing six runs on four hits with one strikeout and five walks.
Lane Sams tossed one and one-third with Rasmussen throwing two-thirds of an inning.