The IKM-Manning boys netted three points for fifth place at the Ace Nelson Relays on Friday at Denison.

Caden Keller placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run in five minutes, 28.43 seconds.

The Wolves’ 4x800 relay team of Caden Keller, Keilyn Vazquez, Ryan Germer and Jayden Phipps ran fourth in 9:16.39.