IKM-Manning boys, girls second at Missouri Valley meet

The IKM-Manning boys and girls finished second in their respective divisions at the Missouri Valley Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at the Logan-Missouri Valley Golf Course.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning rang up 59 points for second behind champion Logan-Magnolia’s first-place tally of 21 points.

The IKM-Manning boys netted 52 points for the runnerup spot behind champion Woodbine’s total of 25 points.

Raegan Garrison led the IKM-Manning girls, placing 10th overall out of 41 runners in 21 minutes, 16.9 seconds.

Logan-Magnolia’s Allysen Johnsen won the individual title in 19:43.1.

Emily Albertsen ran 12th for IKM-Manning in 21:21.9.

She was followed by Julianna Stribe (14th, 21:28.4), Lauren Irlbeck (16th, 21:35.5), Taylor Beckendorf (18th, 21:46.6), Kaitlynn Spoelstra (24th, 22:32.5) and Maddy Snyder (36th, 25.12.1).

The IKM-Manning boys were led by Caden Keller, who placed third overall in a new school course record time of 16:25.

Reed Hinners ran seventh in 17:36.