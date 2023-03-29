Five participants will make up the IKM-Manning boys’ golf team in 2023 under veteran head coach Keith Wagner,

Wagner is beginning his 12th season as the boys’ head coach.

Out this season are juniors Zander Richards, Josh Walker and Devyn Sander, along with sophomores Kasche Huehn and Carson Woebke.

“Walker played a lot last year and played well for us. Sander and Richards also played some varsity last year,” commented Wagner.

“Our main goal this year is to improve every day and play our best golf in May,” he added.

Wagner said the Western Iowa Conference will be tough with the likes of Treynor, Audubon and Tri-Center all having solid teams.

The Wolves will open their season on Monday, April 3, at Oakland Riverside.

2023 Schedule

April

3 — at Oakland Riverside; 14 — Tri-Center at Neola; 15 — IKM-Manning Invitational at M&M; 21 — vs. Underwood; 24 — vs. AHST/Walnut; 28 — vs. Audubon

May

1 — at Logan-Magnolia; 3 — Western Iowa Conference Tournament at Atlantic; 4 — at Missouri Valley; 8 — vs. Treynor