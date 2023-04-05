The IKM-Manning boys had a very successful outing at the Audubon Early Bird track and field meet on March 28.

Caden Keller led the Wolves by being on three first-place performances.

Keller won the 1,600-meter run (5:14.83) and 3,200-meter run (10:07.16), while anchoring the first-place distance medley relay team that took gold in 3:53.09.

Keller was joined on that team by Eli Dreyer, Ross Kusel and Hunter Smith.

IKM-Manning’s 4x800 relay team of Lane Sams, Ben Ramsey, Abe Polzien and Smith also ran first in 8:48.88.

Reed Hinners was runnerup to Keller in both the 1,600 (5:15.67) and 3,200 (10:39.64).

Kusel cleared five feet, 10 inches for second in the high jump, while Sams ran second in the 800-meter run in 2:10.40.

Sams added a third-place finish in the 1,600 in 5:16.79.

The Wolves’ 4x100 relay foursome of Dreyer, Kusel, Cooper Irlmeier and Davis Rasmussen ran third in 47.11.

Will Fara took fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.17.

IKM-Manning’s 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams finished fourth.

The 4x200 team of Justin Segebart, Irlmeier, Ramsey and Max Butler ran 1:41.54, while the 4x400 squad of Kusel, Dreyer, Ramsey and Smith circled the track in 3:48.08.

Hinners finished fifth in the 800 in 2:11.35, while Nathan Johnson wound up sixth in the 3,200 in 11:46.40.