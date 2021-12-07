IKM-Manning boys knock off Panorama for first win

IKM-Manning split with Panorama in nonconference basketball action on Saturday at Manning.
In game one, visiting Panorama raced out to a 32-2 first-quarter lead en route to a 70-24 victory over Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club.
In game two, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning squad enjoyed big first and fourth quarters en route to a 46-35 triumph over the visiting Panthers.
Girls’ results
Saturday’s 46-point loss dropped IKM-Manning to 1-2 overall on the season.
Panorama went into halftime up 46-14 and led 59-20 going into the fourth quarter.
Bianca Cadwell scored nine points and pulled down five rebounds for the Wolves.
Morgan Hanson added six points, six boards, one assist and one shot block.
Macie Doyel also had three points and three boards.
Boys’ results
The IKM-Manning boys jumped up 17-12 over Panorama after the first quarter and led 26-22 at halftime.
Panorama rallied to take a 31-30 lead into the fourth quarter when the Wolves outscored the Panthers 16-4 over the final eight minutes for the team’s first win after three games.
Conner Halbur paced IKM-Manning with 12 points to go with three boards.
Luke Ramsey added nine points and three assists. Ross Kusel chipped in with eight points and three assists, while Cooper Irlmeier had seven points, seven boards and three assists.
Caden Keller netted six points with five boards, two assists and one shot block for the winners.