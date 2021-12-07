IKM-Manning boys knock off Panorama for first win

The IKM-Manning boys jumped up 17-12 over Panorama after the first quarter and led 26-22 at halftime.

Panorama rallied to take a 31-30 lead into the fourth quarter when the Wolves outscored the Panthers 16-4 over the final eight minutes for the team’s first win after three games.

Conner Halbur paced IKM-Manning with 12 points to go with three boards.

Luke Ramsey added nine points and three assists. Ross Kusel chipped in with eight points and three assists, while Cooper Irlmeier had seven points, seven boards and three assists.