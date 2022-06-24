IKM-Manning boys let victory slip away against Lo-Ma

The IKM-Manning boys let a five-run lead late slip away, as Logan-Magnolia rallied for a 10-7 Western Iowa Conference baseball victory over the Wolves on Monday night at Logan.

The loss was the fifth in a row for IKM-Manning, which fell to 4-9 in WIC action and 6-10 overall.

IKM-Manning led 7-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Lo-Ma plated eight runs to take the lead for good at 10-7.

Reed Hinners went 2-for-3 to lead the Wolves at the plate.

Treyton Barry went 2-for-4 with one run on the night. Tristan Barry also was 2-for-4 with one run. Brody Blom finished 2-for-5 with a double and one run.

Lane Sams went 1-for-2 with one run. Jackson Woebke went 1-for-3 with one run, while Kaiden Barry was 1-for-3 with a run. Jace Starman wound up 1-for-1.

Treyton Barry tossed five and two-thirds innings. He allowed eight runs on six hits, struck out one and walked one.