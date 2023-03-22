The IKM-Manning boys’ track and field team took part in the Buena Vista University Indoor on March 17 at Storm Lake.

Cooper Irlmeier had the lone individual title for IKM-Manning, capturing the long jump with an effort of 18 feet, 9 inches.

The Wolves’ 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams took gold as well.

The 4x800 team of Hunter Smith, Lane Sams, Abe Polzien and Reed Hinners won in 8:47.53, while the 4x400 squad of Ross Kusel, Eli Dreyer, Hunter Smith and Caden Keller crossed first in 3:43.23.

Keller took second in the 800-meter run in 2:07.16.

IKM-Manning’s 1,600 medley relay team of Davis Rasmussen, Dreyer, Kusel and Keller also ran second in 3:52.29.

Individual thirds went to Rasmussen in the 60-meter dash (7.47), Jase Lueth in the 200-meter dash (24.67) and Smith in the 800 meters (2:13.51).

The Wolves also took third in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x200 team of Rasmussen, Dreyer, Irlmeier and Kusel ran 1:39.42, while the 4x400 foursome of Justin Segebart, Polzien, Ben Ramsey and Sams ran 3:49.78.

Sams took fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:59.81, while Kusel cleared six feet for fourth in the high jump.

And, Isaac Blankman ran sixth in the 400-meter dash in 58.49.