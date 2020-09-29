IKM-Manning boys place third at Audubon Invite

IKM-Manning placed four boys among the top 20 on Thursday, as the Wolves finished third overall with 64 points at the Audubon Cross Country Invitational.

Nodaway Valley, the 10th-ranked team in Class 1A, won the boys’ team title with 56 points.

Missouri Valley took second with 62 points.

Quentin Dreyer paced the Class 1A, 15th-ranked IKM-Manning boys by placing second overall in a time of 17 minutes, 46.4 seconds, which is a new course record for him and the Wolves.

Connor Keller ran ninth in 19:05.3. Lane Sams medaled by placing 11th in 19:09, while Caden Keller brought home a medal with a 16th-place finish in 19:57.3.

Tanner Spoelstra ran 27th in 20:51.8.

He was followed by Jayden Phipps (31st, 21:38.3), Nathan Johnson (34th, 22:32.2), Joel McLaws (47th, 24:27.0), Zander Richards (59th, 30:17.9) and Brody Blom (61st, 31:34).

Three IKM-Manning girls ran on Thursday and all three medaled.