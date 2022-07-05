IKM-Manning boys rally past Rockets to advance in Class 1A play

IKM-Manning rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to pull off a 7-3 victory over Ar-We-Va in a Class 1A, District 16 quarterfinal postseason matchup on Saturday at Kingsley.

In beating Ar-We-Va for the second time this season and winning for the third time in four games, IKM-Manning improved to 10-13 overall and will now take on 10th-ranked Kingsley-Pierson (23-4) in a district semifinal game tonight (Tuesday) at Kingsley.

Ar-We-Va got on the board first with two runs in the top of the third inning.

After being shut out for three innings, IKM-Manning finally produced with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good at 4-2.

The Wolves added three runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 7-2.

Ar-We-Va then ended the scoring with a run in the top of the seventh, as the game ended with a flyout to Wolves’ second baseman Ben Ramsey.

Saturday’s contest featured solid outings on the mound from IKM-Manning’s Max Nielsen and Ar-We-Va’s Conner Kircsh.

Nielsen went all seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk, while Conner Kirsch also went the distance, yielding seven runs on 10 hits with five Ks and two walks.

For IKM-Manning at the plate, Nielsen went 2-for-2 with a double.

Ramsey went 2-for-3 with two runs for the Wolves. Cooper Perdew was 1-for-3 with a double. Tristan Barry was 1-for-2 with two runs.

Kaiden Barry also went 1-for-2, while Davis Rasmussen was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

“It took us a couple of innings to figure out the Kirsch kid on the mound, but we got a little creative at the plate and finally was able to get some runs across in the fourth,” commented IKM-Manning coach Jeremy Nielsen.

“I thought we did a nice job of putting the ball in play and making their defense work. You have to take advantage of some mistakes and we were able to do that,” he added.

“I thought the bottom of our lineup really came through with some clutch at bats. And then Max (Nielsen) did a nice job on the mound of mixing up his pitches and that kept their batters off-balanced for the majority of the game,” the Wolves’ boss remarked.

For Ar-We-Va, Will Ragaller paced the Rockets by going 3-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and two runs.

Cooper Kock went 2-for-4 with a triple.

Damon Ehlers was 1-for-2 with a double for the Rockets. Wyatt Ragaller went 1-for-3 with one run. Wade Ragaller also was 1-for-3 on the night.

“We knew IKM-Manning was probably going to play small-ball. They’re smart on the basepaths and they were aggressive at the plate,” commented Ar-We-Va coach Austin Stoelk.

“We also had a couple of critical errors that kept them alive and they were able to take advantage of those,” he added.

“You know, we had good run support early in the game, but we just couldn’t get runs in five other innings and it’s hard to win that way.”