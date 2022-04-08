IKM-Manning boys run fifth at Treynor meet

The IKM-Manning boys opened their 2022 track season on Monday by tallying 59 points for fifth place at the Jerome Howe Relays at Treynor.

Underwood captured the team title with 133 points.

Clarinda was a close second to the Eagles with 129 points.

Individually, Amos Rasmussen and Caden Keller each placed second in events to lead the Wolves.

Rasmussen took second in the 200-meter dash in 23.31 seconds, while Keller was the runnerup in the 800-meter run in 2:11.6.

IKM-Manning’s 4x800 relay team of Keller, Jaxon Doyel, Abe Polzien and Hunter Smith ran second in 8:59.8.

Rasmussen had the team’s lone third-place finish with a time of 11.36 in the 100-meter dash.

Lane Sams ran fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:00.2.

Thr 4x400 relay foursome of Ross Kusel, Smith, Doyel and Keller placed fourth as well in 3:48.9.

Sams added a fifth-place effort in the 3,200-meter run in 10:55.4.

Reed Hinners took sixth in the 3,200 in 10:56.0.

The Wolves also placed sixth in the 1,600-meter medley relay and sprint medley relays.