IKM-Manning boys run second at Avoca

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The IKM-Manning boys and girls competed at the AHST/Walnut Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday at Avoca.

IKM-Manning finished second on the boys’ side with 58 team points.

Missouri Valley took first place with 54 points.

IKM-Manning placed five boys in the top 20, including two among the top five.

Quentin Dreyer ran second overall in a time of 17 minutes, 05.6 seconds.

Connor Keller finished fifth in 18:14.1.

Caden Keller ran 16th in 19:14.2. Lane Sims took 18th in 19:16.2 and Tanner Spoelstra 19th in 19:26.

Spoelstra was followed by Jayden Phipps (33rd, 20:56.4), Nathan Johnson (38th, 21:35.2), Joel McLaws (45th, 22:09.1), Brody Blom (65th, 25:21.3) and Zander Richards (75th, 29:24.7).

Two IKM-Manning girls ran on Tuesday.

Julianna Stribe earned a medal by placing 19th overall in 23:44.1.