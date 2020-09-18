IKM-Manning boys run second at Avoca

The IKM-Manning boys and girls competed at the AHST/Walnut Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday at Avoca.
IKM-Manning finished second on the boys’ side with 58 team points.
Missouri Valley took first place with 54 points.
IKM-Manning placed five boys in the top 20, including two among the top five.
Quentin Dreyer ran second overall in a time of 17 minutes, 05.6 seconds.
Connor Keller finished fifth in 18:14.1.
Caden Keller ran 16th in 19:14.2. Lane Sims took 18th in 19:16.2 and Tanner Spoelstra 19th in 19:26.
Spoelstra was followed by Jayden Phipps (33rd, 20:56.4), Nathan Johnson (38th, 21:35.2), Joel McLaws (45th, 22:09.1), Brody Blom (65th, 25:21.3) and Zander Richards (75th, 29:24.7).
Two IKM-Manning girls ran on Tuesday.
Julianna Stribe earned a medal by placing 19th overall in 23:44.1.
Kaitlynn Spoelstra alsoran 45th in 26:12.5.
AHST/Walnut claimed the girls’ team title with 49 points. Logan-Magnolia was second with 53 points.
Final Team Standings
Boys
1. Missouri Valley 54; 2. IKM-Manning 58; 3. Treynor 96; 4. Underwood 98; 5. Woodbine 117; 6. Riverside 134; 7. Logan-Magnolia 146; 8. Council Bluffs St. Albert 168
Girls
1. AHST/Walnut 49; 2. Logan-Magnolia 53; 3. Treynor 85; 4. Underwood 102; 5. Audubon 129; 6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 130; 7. Missouri Valley 146