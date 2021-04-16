IKM-Manning boys run second at Carroll Co-Ed

The IKM-Manning boys took second and girls fifth in their respective divisions at the Carroll Co-Ed Track and Field Invitational on Monday.
On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning netted 122 team points, just six behind champion Carroll’s total of 128 points.
Greene County was third for the boys with 119.50 points.
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning tallied a total of 59 points.
Carroll earned the team championship for the girls with 142 points. Roland-Story was second to the Tigers with 118 points, while Audubon placed third with 106 points.
Boys’ results
The IKM-Manning boys had a total of five first-place finishes on Monday.
Quentin Dreyer took gold in both the 1,600-meter run (four minutes, 53.31 seconds) and 3,200-meter run (10:43.43).
Lane Sams also won the 800-meter run in 2:18.53.
The Wolves took first in the 4x800 and distance medley relays also.
The 4x800 team of Hunter Smith, Connor Keller, Akim Duot and Sams crossed first in 9:27.81, while the distance medley squad of Drew Doyel, Amos Rasmussen, Smith and Quentin Dreyer won in 3:59.65.
Rasmussen had the lone second-place finish for IKM-Manning in the 100-meter dash in 11.98.
Picking up individual thirds for the Wolves were Brody Swearingen in the discus (116 feet, 8 inches), Keller in the 400-meter dash (57.90), Liam Carter in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.51) and Sams in the 1,600-meter run (5:13.91).
IKM-Manning’s 4x400 relay team of Keller, Smith, Duot and Carter also ran third in 3:50.92.
Individual fourths went to Cooper Irlmeier in the high jump (5-8), Duot in the 400 meters (58.89), Luke Ramsey in the 800-meter run (2:26.21) and Carter in the 400-meter hurdles (1:00.28).
The Wolves’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Brody Blom, Eli Dreyer, Will Fara and Carter took fourth in 1:10.30.
Girls’ results
The IKM-Manning girls were led on Monday by Alexa Ahrenholtz, who took first place in the high jump with an effort of 4-11.
Ahrenholtz added a second-place finish in the 100 meters in 13.49.
Bianca Cadwell also took second in the 400 meters in 1:08.51.
Individual thirds went to Ahrenholtz in the 200 meters (28.40) and Morgan Hanson in the 1,500-meter run (6:04.47).
The Wolves also took third in the sprint medley and 4x800 relays.
The sprint medley foursome of Maddie Snyder, Amber Halbur, Ahrenholtz and Cadwell ran 2:04.32, while the 4x800 group of Hanson, Julianna Stribe, Abbie Neiheisel and Kaitlynn Spoelstra ran 12:13.83.
Spoelstra added a fourth-place finish in the 1,500 meters in 6:14.94.
Final Team Standings
Boys
1. Carroll 128; 2. IKM-Manning 122; 3. Greene County 119.50; 4. Audubon 71; 5. Woodward-Granger 53.50; 6. South Central Calhoun 52; 7. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 24; 8. Perry 19
Girls
1. Carroll 142; 2. Roland-Story 118; 3. Audubon 106; 4. Greene County 63; 5. IKM-Manning 59; 6. Perry 49; 7. Woodward-Granger 28; 8. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 22