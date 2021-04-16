IKM-Manning boys run second at Carroll Co-Ed

The 4x800 team of Hunter Smith, Connor Keller, Akim Duot and Sams crossed first in 9:27.81, while the distance medley squad of Drew Doyel, Amos Rasmussen, Smith and Quentin Dreyer won in 3:59.65.

Rasmussen had the lone second-place finish for IKM-Manning in the 100-meter dash in 11.98.

Picking up individual thirds for the Wolves were Brody Swearingen in the discus (116 feet, 8 inches), Keller in the 400-meter dash (57.90), Liam Carter in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.51) and Sams in the 1,600-meter run (5:13.91).

IKM-Manning’s 4x400 relay team of Keller, Smith, Duot and Carter also ran third in 3:50.92.

Individual fourths went to Cooper Irlmeier in the high jump (5-8), Duot in the 400 meters (58.89), Luke Ramsey in the 800-meter run (2:26.21) and Carter in the 400-meter hurdles (1:00.28).

The Wolves’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Brody Blom, Eli Dreyer, Will Fara and Carter took fourth in 1:10.30.

Girls’ results