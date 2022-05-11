IKM-Manning boys run second at Jim Yunek Relays

The IKM-Manning boys netted 82 points en route to a second-place team finish at the Jim Yunek Relays on Thursday at Lake City.

Southeast Valley earned the team title with 132 points.

Caden Keller was in on three gold performances to lead IKM-Manning’s attack.

Keller won the 3,200-meter run and 1,600-meterr run events in 10 minutes, 11.59 seconds and 4:50.18.

He also anchored the winning distance medley relay team that crossed first in 3:53.36, joining Jase Lueth, Eli Dreyer and Jaxon Doyel.

Lane Sams ran second in the 800-meter run in 2:08.72.

The 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams placed second as well.

The 4x800 team of Hunter Smith, Sams, Reed Hinners and Doyel ran 8:47.82, while the 4x400 foursome of Doyel, Smith, Abe Polzien and Sams circled the track in 3:44.17.

Smith finished right behind Sams for third in the 800 meters in 2:09.10.

Final Team Standings