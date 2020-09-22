IKM-Manning boys run second at Panora

The IKM-Manning boys netted 199 points and took home seventh place among a tough field at the Panorama Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Panora.
According to IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast, teams that finished first through sixth are all ranked in the state with 11 state-rated individuals performing as well.
Madrid won the boys’ team title with 60 points.
Earlham was second with 67 points.
Quentin Dreyer paced the IKM-Manning boys, placing ninth overall in a new Wolves’ course record time of 17 minutes, 27 seconds.
Conner Keller ran 32nd in 18:58.
He was followed by Tanner Spoelstra (40th, 19:21), Caden Keller (55th, 19:57), Lane Sams (63rd, 20:13), Jayden Phipps (85th, 21:15) and Nathan Johnson (102nd, 22:00).
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning ran with two girls.
Julianna Stribe finished 66th in 25:41 and Kaitlynn Spoelstra wound up 69th in 25:48.
Panorama went home as the team champion for the girls with 59 points.
Adair-Casey/Guthrie-Center ran second with 95 points. Van Meter was third with 100 points.