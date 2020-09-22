IKM-Manning boys run second at Panora

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The IKM-Manning boys netted 199 points and took home seventh place among a tough field at the Panorama Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Panora.

According to IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast, teams that finished first through sixth are all ranked in the state with 11 state-rated individuals performing as well.

Madrid won the boys’ team title with 60 points.

Earlham was second with 67 points.

Quentin Dreyer paced the IKM-Manning boys, placing ninth overall in a new Wolves’ course record time of 17 minutes, 27 seconds.

Conner Keller ran 32nd in 18:58.

He was followed by Tanner Spoelstra (40th, 19:21), Caden Keller (55th, 19:57), Lane Sams (63rd, 20:13), Jayden Phipps (85th, 21:15) and Nathan Johnson (102nd, 22:00).

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning ran with two girls.

Julianna Stribe finished 66th in 25:41 and Kaitlynn Spoelstra wound up 69th in 25:48.