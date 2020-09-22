 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IKM-Manning boys run second at Panora
0 comments

IKM-Manning boys run second at Panora

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wolves run at Panora

The IKM-Manning boys netted 199 points and took home seventh place among a tough field at the Panorama Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Panora.

According to IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast, teams that finished first through sixth are all ranked in the state with 11 state-rated individuals performing as well.

Madrid won the boys’ team title with 60 points.

Earlham was second with 67 points.

Quentin Dreyer paced the IKM-Manning boys, placing ninth overall in a new Wolves’ course record time of 17 minutes, 27 seconds.

Conner Keller ran 32nd in 18:58.

He was followed by Tanner Spoelstra (40th, 19:21), Caden Keller (55th, 19:57), Lane Sams (63rd, 20:13), Jayden Phipps (85th, 21:15) and Nathan Johnson (102nd, 22:00).

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning ran with two girls.

Julianna Stribe finished 66th in 25:41 and Kaitlynn Spoelstra wound up 69th in 25:48.

Panorama went home as the team champion for the girls with 59 points.

Adair-Casey/Guthrie-Center ran second with 95 points. Van Meter was third with 100 points.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics