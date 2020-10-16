IKM-Manning boys run second at WIC meet

IKM-Manning placed four boys among the top 15, as the Wolves netted 64 points to place second overall at the Western Iowa Conference Cross Country Meet on Monday at Missouri Valley.

Missouri Valley claimed the team championship for the boys with 59 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning ran only two girls on Monday.

The Logan-Magnolia girls earned the team title with 56 points, as the Panthers won their fourth consecutive conference championship.

AHST/Walnut was a tight second to Lo-Ma with 58 points.

Quentin Dreyer led the IKM-Manning boys, placing fourth overall out of 53 runners in a time of 18 minutes, 41.6 seconds.

Treynor’s Cole Dooley won the individual title in 17:42.8.

Connor Keller ran 12th for the Wolves in 19:28.3.

Caden Keller was one spot back in 13th in 19:28.6 and Lane Sams took home 15th in 20:00.0.