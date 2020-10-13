IKM-Manning boys run to championship at Dunlap

The IKM-Manning boys placed four runners in the top 11, as the Wolves edged Missouri Valley by two points to take first place at the Boyer Valley Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Dunlap.

IKM-Manning netted 34 team points. Missouri Valley was a close second with 36 points.

IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer picked up his second straight individual victory of the season, as he crossed first past 68 other runners in a time of 17 minutes, 52.08 seconds.

Connor Keller ran fifth in 19:06.47. Lane Sams took seventh in 19:09.46.

Tanner Spoelstra finished 10th in 19:35.18 and Caden Keller wound up 11th in 19:47.29.

He was followed by Jayden Phipps (21st, 20:57.71), Joel McLaws (23rd, 21:13.92), Nathan Johnson (29th, 21:54.64), Timothy Conner (40th, 22:55.83), Brody Blom (58th, 25:59.00) and Zander Richards (67th, 29:16.87).

Three IKM-Manning girls ran on Thursday at Dunlap.