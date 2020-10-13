IKM-Manning boys run to championship at Dunlap

The IKM-Manning boys placed four runners in the top 11, as the Wolves edged Missouri Valley by two points to take first place at the Boyer Valley Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at Dunlap.
IKM-Manning netted 34 team points. Missouri Valley was a close second with 36 points.
IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer picked up his second straight individual victory of the season, as he crossed first past 68 other runners in a time of 17 minutes, 52.08 seconds.
Connor Keller ran fifth in 19:06.47. Lane Sams took seventh in 19:09.46.
Tanner Spoelstra finished 10th in 19:35.18 and Caden Keller wound up 11th in 19:47.29.
He was followed by Jayden Phipps (21st, 20:57.71), Joel McLaws (23rd, 21:13.92), Nathan Johnson (29th, 21:54.64), Timothy Conner (40th, 22:55.83), Brody Blom (58th, 25:59.00) and Zander Richards (67th, 29:16.87).
Three IKM-Manning girls ran on Thursday at Dunlap.
Morgan Hansen and Julianna Stribe both medaled, as Hansen placed ninth overall out of 47 runners in 24:22.66 and Stribe 12th in 24:41.03.
Kaitlynn Spoelstra also ran 27th for the Wolves in 26:45.51.
Logan-Magnolia won the girls’ team title with 25 points. Exira/EH-K was second with 81 points.
Final Team Standings
Varsity Boys
1. IKM-Manning 34; 2. Missouri Valley 36; 3. West Monona 95; 4. Boyer Valley 126; 5. Woodbine 126; 6. Logan-Magnolia 132; 7. CAM 141
Varsity Girls
1. Logan-Magnolia 25; 2. Exira/EH-K 81; 3. Boyer Valley 81; 4. CAM 87; 5. West Monona 95; 6. Woodbine 135