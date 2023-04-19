The IKM-Manning boys’ track and field team netted 125.33 points to take home second place from the East County Invitational on April 14 at Sac City.

Westwood, Sloan was your team champion with 132 points. Ogden was third with 121.33. points.

Caden Keller had the lone individual title for IKM-Manning, as he took gold in the 1,600-meter run in four minutes, 41.3 seconds.

The 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams ran first as well.

The 4x800 foursome of Lane Sams, Hunter Smith, Reed Hinners and Keller won in 8:40.8, while the 4x400 unit of Smith, Eli Dreyer, Sams and Ross Kusel ran 3:38.5.

Picking up individual seconds were Cooper Irlmeier in the long jump (19-9 1/2) and Hinners in the 1,600 (4:47.8).

Kusel also tied for second in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches.

The Wolves also took second in the distance medley and 4x100 relays.

The distance medley team of Trey Jasa, Max Butler, Isaac Blankman and Abe Polzien ran 4:09.02, while the 4x100 group of Davis Rasmussen, Dreyer, Irlmeier and Kusel ran 45.75.

Individual third-place efforts were earned by Nolan Kerkhoff in the discus (113-5), Kusel in the 400-meter dash (53.75) and Ramsey in the 800-meter run (2:11.7).

The 4x200 relay team of Smith, Sams, Hinners and Keller took home third place in 1:38.2.

Rasmussen tied for fourth in the 100-meter dash in 11.42, while Nathan Johnson ran fourth in the 3,200-meter run in 11.28.0.

Individual fifths went to Rasmussen in the long jump (17-10 1/2), Dreyer in the 200-meter dash (23.75) and Blankman in the 800 meters (2:12.7).

Final Team Standings

1. Westwood, Sloan 132; 2. IKM-Manning 125.33; 3. Ogden 121.33; 4. South Central Calhoun 86.33; 5. Ridge View 82; 6. Newell-Fonda 75; 7. East Sac County 65; 8. West Bend-Mallard 32; 9. Storm Lake 18; 10. Ridge View JV 2