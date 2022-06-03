 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IKM-Manning boys shut out by Crusaders

Wolves vs. Crusaders

The IKM-Manning boys took on Coon Rapids-Bayard in nonconference baseball action on Wednesday night and lost 4-0 to the Crusaders at Coon Rapids.

It was the third straight defeat for IKM-Manning, which fell to 1-4 overall on the season.

CR-B went up 2-0 with a pair of runs in the fourth, adding single runs in the fifth and sixth frames.

The Wolves had four hits on the night.

Max Nielsen went 1-for-3 with a double to lead the way.

Ben Ramsey was 1-for-3. Cooper Perdew and Treyton Barry each went 1-for-3 as well.

Lane Sams threw on the mound for IKM-Manning, yielding the four runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks in tossing 86 pitches.

