IKM-Manning boys shut out in four by Underwood

IKM-Manning opened its 2022 baseball season on Monday afternoon with a 16-0 loss in four innings to Underwood at Manilla.

Jeremy Nielsen’s IKM-Manning club managed only two hits in the game, singles by Treyton Barry and Cooper Perdew.

According to Nielsen, the Wolves hurt themselves with seven errors and seven walks by four IKM-Manning pitchers.

Barry opened on the mound for the Wolves and threw two and two-thirds. Ross Kusel, Brody Blom and Ben Ramsey all saw time on the hill as well for the hosts during the afternoon affair.

Barry allowed nine runs on five hits with two strikeouts and four walks on the night.

Underwood opened the game with six runs in the top of the first inning, following that up with six more runs in the third and four in the fourth to eventually win by the 15-run rule.