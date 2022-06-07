IKM-Manning boys snag 14 hits in win over Riverside

The IKM-Manning boys busted loose for 14 hits on Thursday night, as the Wolves snapped a three-game losing streak with a 13-2 Western Iowa Conference baseball victory over Oakland Riverside at Oakland.
The win moved IKM-Manning to 1-3 in the WIC play and 2-4 overall.
Up 5-2 after five innings, IKM-Manning then plated eight runs over the final two innings to pull away for the lopsided victory.
Leading IKM-Manning’s balanced attack at the plate was Reed Hinners, who went 4-for-5 with four runs batted in and one run scored.
Brody Blom went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, as did Ben Ramsey.
Cooper Perdew went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.
Also hitting safely with singles for the Wolves were Max Nielsen, Treyton Barry, Lane Sams and Kaiden Barry, who also drove in two runs.
Hinners went all seven innings on the mound for IKM-Manning. He gave up the two runs on five hits, struck out six and walked only two in throwing 95 pitches for the win.