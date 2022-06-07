IKM-Manning boys snag 14 hits in win over Riverside

The IKM-Manning boys busted loose for 14 hits on Thursday night, as the Wolves snapped a three-game losing streak with a 13-2 Western Iowa Conference baseball victory over Oakland Riverside at Oakland.

The win moved IKM-Manning to 1-3 in the WIC play and 2-4 overall.

Up 5-2 after five innings, IKM-Manning then plated eight runs over the final two innings to pull away for the lopsided victory.

Leading IKM-Manning’s balanced attack at the plate was Reed Hinners, who went 4-for-5 with four runs batted in and one run scored.

Brody Blom went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, as did Ben Ramsey.

Cooper Perdew went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.

Also hitting safely with singles for the Wolves were Max Nielsen, Treyton Barry, Lane Sams and Kaiden Barry, who also drove in two runs.