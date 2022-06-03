IKM-Manning boys suffer home loss to Big Reds

Missouri Valley handed the IKM-Manning baseball team its second consecutive loss on Tuesday night with a 5-2 victory at Manilla.

The loss dropped Jeremy Nielsen’s IKM-Manning club to 0-3 in Western Iowa Conference action and 1-3 overall after four games.

Missouri Valley jumped up 4-0 with one run in the first, two in the second and another in the top of the fourth.

IKM-Manning scored its initial run in the last of the fourth.

The Wolves got to within 4-2 with a run in the bottom of the sixth, but the visiting Big Reds added an insurance run in the seventh.

The hosts had five hits in the defeat.

Reed Hinners paced the Wolves by going 2-for-3 at the plate. Brody Blom was 1-for-3, as was Treyton Barry.

Max Nielsen finished 1-for-2 with a solo home run.

He wound up scoring both runs for the Wolves.

IKM-Manning used five pitchers on the night against the Big Reds.

Treyton Barry tossed three and two-thirds, allowing four runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.