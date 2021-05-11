IKM-Manning boys take first place at Jim Yunek Relays

The IKM-Manning boys ran second and girls fourth, respectively, at the Jim Yunek Relays on Thursday at Lake City.
On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning rang up 90 team points. Pocahontas Area went home as the team champion with 104.50 points.
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 72 team points. Pocahontas Area also claimed the girls’ team title with 87 points.
Boys’ results
Quentin Dreyer picked up a pair of individual titles on Thursday to lead IKM-Manning.
He won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 54.91 seconds, while crossing first in the 800-meter run in 2:12.91.
The Wolves’ 4x400 relay team of Conner Keller, Akim Duot, Justin Segebart and Jaxon Doyel also took first place in 3:47.58.
Lane Sams took second to Quentin Dreyer in the 3,200 meters in 10:59.89.
The 4x200 relay foursome of Eli Dreyer, Cooper Irlmeier, Segebart and Doyel ran second in 1:39.91.
And, the 4x800 relay team of Duot, Reed Hinners, Luke Ramsey and Caden Keller ran third in 9:26.01.
Girls’ results
Alexa Ahrenholtz paced the IKM-Manning girls on Thursday, as she won the 100-meter dash in 13.0.
Morgan Hanson ran second in the 3,000-meter run in 12:34.70.
Individual thirds went to Ahrenholtz in the high jump (4-8), Bianca Cadwell in the 400-meter dash (1:06.94), Julianna Stribe in the 800 meters (2:48.18) and Hanson in the 1,500-meter run (5:51.46).
The Wolves’ 4x800 relay team of Stribe, Emmie Ring, Ella Richards and Kaitlynn Spoelstra ran third overall in 11:37.77.