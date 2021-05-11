IKM-Manning boys take first place at Jim Yunek Relays

The IKM-Manning boys ran second and girls fourth, respectively, at the Jim Yunek Relays on Thursday at Lake City.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning rang up 90 team points. Pocahontas Area went home as the team champion with 104.50 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning netted 72 team points. Pocahontas Area also claimed the girls’ team title with 87 points.

Boys’ results

Quentin Dreyer picked up a pair of individual titles on Thursday to lead IKM-Manning.

He won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 54.91 seconds, while crossing first in the 800-meter run in 2:12.91.

The Wolves’ 4x400 relay team of Conner Keller, Akim Duot, Justin Segebart and Jaxon Doyel also took first place in 3:47.58.

Lane Sams took second to Quentin Dreyer in the 3,200 meters in 10:59.89.

The 4x200 relay foursome of Eli Dreyer, Cooper Irlmeier, Segebart and Doyel ran second in 1:39.91.