IKM-Manning boys upset Treynor in WIC play

The IKM-Manning girls and boys split a pair of Western Iowa Conference basketball games with Treynor on Friday night at Manning.

In game one, Class 2A, fourth-ranked Treynor proved to be too much for IKM-Manning, as the Cardinals earned a 90-32 victory over the Wolves.

In game two, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club notched one of its biggest victories in recent years, as the Wolves pulled off a 49-48 upset of the visiting Cardinals in overtime.

Girls’ results

Friday’s lopsided loss at home to ranked Treynor was the third loss in a row for Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning club, which fell to 2-2 in WIC play and 2-4 overall.

Treynor’s full-court pressure overwhelmed IKM-Manning into numerous turnovers that led to easy baskets and points for Treynor.

Treynor outscored IKM-Manning 27-11 after one quarter and went into halftime with a 47-18 lead at halftime.

The Cardinals again scored 27 points in the third quarter, as the Wolves were limited to only seven for a 74-25 Treynor lead going into the final eight minutes of play.

Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with 12 points, adding four rebounds, two shot blocks and one assist.

Morgan Hanson had four points, three boards, two blocks and one steal.

Abby Neiheisel contributed three points, three assists, two boards and one steal.

Anna Stangl added three points, five assists, four boards and one steal.

Emma Branning finished with three points and two boards. Kaitlynn Spoelstra had three points and three boards.

Emmie Ring also had three points and one assist. Taylor Beckendorf wound up with one point, two boards and two steals for the Wolves, which turned the ball over 42 times on the night.

Boys’ results

With Friday’s one-point win in overtime, IKM-Manning improved to 2-2 in WIC competition and 3-3 overall on the year.

The contest was tight throughout.

Treynor led 13-10 after one quarter, but IKM-Manning outscored the Cardinals 11-7 in the second to take a slim 21-20 lead at halftime.

Treynor opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run, but IKM-Manning didn’t go away and went into the fourth down by only one at 34-33.

Treynor went up 38-33 early in the fourth, but IKM-Manning responded with a 12-0 run and actually led by seven at 45-38 with just over a minute remaining in regulation.

Treynor, though, outscored IKM-Manning 8-1 down the stretch, including hitting a three-pointer in the final seconds to tie the game at 46-46 and force overtime.

IKM-Manning would outscore Treynor 3-2 in the extra four-minute session for the win.

Reed Hinners scored all three points for the Wolves.

Hinners scored a basket with 1:35 left in OT to make it 48-46. Then with 1:21 remaining, he hit the second of two free throws after being fouled to put the Wolves up 49-46.

Treynor got two free throws with 13.8 seconds left to make it 49-48.

A scramble on the floor for the ball resulted in a Treynor possession in the final seconds, but a pair of attempts at the basket failed for the Cardinals as time expired.

“A fantastic effort. The kids competed hard. We always talk about the difference between playing hard and competing, and I thought we competed very well for four quarters tonight,” commented IKM-Manning coach Keith Wagner.

“Treynor made a couple of runs at us, but the guys never folded. We just kept pecking away and played really well tonight,” he added.

“And the good thing was that all of the guys competed well. It wasn’t just one or two guys. It was a team effort and that’s what it takes to beat a quality team like Treynor.”

Friday’s win over Treynor was a rare one for the Wolves.

“That’s what I told the guys in the locker room tonight. In probably the last three or four years, that was probably one of the biggest wins we’ve had, so I was just really happy for the kids. They deserved the win tonight,” Wagner said.

Caden Keller led IKM-Manning’s attack with 13 points, adding seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

Hinners finished with 12 points and four boards.

Ross Kusel added eight points, two boards and two assists. Lane Sams had eight points and four steals.

Eli Dreyer contributed six points and six steals.

Cooper Irlmeier had four points, 11 boards, one assist, one steal and one block. Ben Ramsey finished with four points, two boards, two assists and two steals.

Hunter Smith also had two points and two boards for the Wolves.